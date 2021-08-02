COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to decline in WNY region

The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in the Western New York region has been declining for six consecutive days.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the Western New York region continues to drop, according to recent data released by the New York State Department of Health.

As of Sunday, 356 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in the Western New York region, which equates to .03 percent of the region's population. This number has been declining for six consecutive days.

The state reports that 35 percent of hospital beds would be available in Western New York within seven days under a "surge plan."

In terms of the region's percent positive rate, that number also continues to improve. The percent positive rate was 4.53 percent on Friday, which decreased to 4.28 percent on Saturday and landed at 4.42 percent on Sunday.

The current rolling average of percent positive rates for all eight counties in our area can be viewed below:

Orleans 7 percent

Wyoming 5.9 percent

Niagara 5.6 percent

Chautauqua 5.5 percent

Cattaraugus 5 percent

Erie 4.4 percent

Genesee 3.1 percent

Allegany 2.9 percent

Statewide, 197,183 tests were reported to the state on Sunday. Of those tests, 8,448 came back positive for a percent positive rate of 4.28 percent. The seven-day average percent positive rate for the entire state was slightly higher at 4.42 percent.

As of Sunday, 7,716 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 across New York State, which is up 67 from the day prior. Of those hospitalized, 1,454 people are in the ICU, 961 of which require intubation.

The state reports 114 New Yorkers died from the virus on Sunday. This brings the total number of deaths to 36,339 since the pandemic began.

"We're in a footrace with COVID, and the footrace is clear--it's rate of vaccination versus rate of infection and we're continuing to make progress on both fronts," Governor Cuomo said. "Not only have we administered more than 2 million doses of the vaccine, but the infection rate continues to decrease and New Yorkers should feel good about that. After all, this was possible because of their actions, their discipline and their sacrifice.

"As we move forward, we're continuing to respond to the facts and data every day, and when the enemy changes tactics, we change with the enemy. We were planning to open the restaurants in New York City to indoor dining on Valentine's Day, but they've made the point that they'd like to open a couple of days earlier so they can prepare for Valentine's Day. That's a reasonable request, so we'll start indoor dining on Friday at 25 percent so the restaurants can get ready."