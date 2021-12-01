COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to decline in Western New York

In new data released by New York State on Monday, the Western New York region had a total of 494 people in the hospital with COVID-19.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The latest coronavirus numbers here in Western New York continue to trend in the right direction.

In new data released by New York State on Monday, the Western New York region had a total of 494 people in the hospital with COVID-19, which equates to .04 percent of the region's population. This marks the fifth consecutive day where this number has declined, and the first day since December 27 that the number of hospitalized COVID patients dropped below 500 in the region.

At this time, 31 percent of hospital beds are available in the region.

The Western New York region also saw a three day decrease in it's percent positive rate. On Friday the percent positive rate was at 8.45 percent, which dropped to 8.05 percent on Saturday and down to 7.83 percent on Sunday.

Mohawk Valley continues to have the highest percent positive rate in the state at 9.91 percent, with the Finger Lakes close behind at 9.21 percent.

Statewide, 203,904 tests were reported on Sunday, with 13,714 coming back positive for a percent positive rate of 6.72 percent.

Today's update on the numbers:



Total COVID hospitalizations are at 8,645.



Of the 203,904 tests reported yesterday, 13,714 were positive (6.72% of total).



Sadly, there were 170 fatalities. pic.twitter.com/HmAvegMD5H — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) January 11, 2021

The governor's office reports 8,645 people are hospitalized across the state with COVID-19. Of those hospitalized, 1,426 are in the ICU and 891 require an airway assist.

Since the pandemic began, 31,841 people have died from COVID-19 across New York State.

"New York faces increasing COVID cases throughout the state, and we have a long way to go before getting to the light at the end of the tunnel. But we know what causes the spread—social interactions and holiday gatherings are contributors—and we know how to slow it down," Governor Andrew Cuomo said.