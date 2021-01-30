COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to decline in WNY region

As of Friday, 399 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in the Western New York region, which equates to .03 percent of the region's population.

ALBANY, N.Y. — The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the Western New York region continues to decline along with the region's percent positive rate, according to the latest data from the New York State Department of Health.

As of Friday, 399 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in the Western New York region, which equates to .03 percent of the region's population. At this time, 37 percent of hospital beds are available in Western New York within seven days under a "surge plan."

Meanwhile, Western New York's percent positive rate dropped from 5.41 percent on Thursday to 5.32 percent on Friday.

Statewide, 269,350 tests were reported on Friday, with 12,804 tests coming back positive for a percent positive rate of 4.75 percent.

According to the state, 8,176 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 across the state on Friday, a decrease of 181 from the day prior. Of those hospitalized, 1,551 are in the ICU, 1,017 of which requiring intubation.

The number of COVID-19 related deaths continues to increase across the state. New York reports 140 people died Friday from the virus, bringing the state's total death toll to 35,036 since the pandemic began.

"We've gotten past the post-holiday spike and thanks to the hard work of New Yorkers, our infection rate continues to decline. In fact, if this current trajectory holds, we can open up indoor dining in New York City by Valentine's Day, but actually getting to that point will be a consequence of our actions," Gov. Andrew Cuomo said.