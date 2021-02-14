COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to decline across New York State

The governor's office reports that the number of hospitalizations is down 29 percent from the 'post-holiday peak.'

ALBANY, N.Y. — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo released the latest data Sunday regarding the state's progress during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the governor's office, the number of people hospitalized across New York State continues to improve. As of Saturday, 6,593 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19 across the state. The governor's office reports that the number of hospitalizations is down 29 percent from the "post-holiday peak."

Meanwhile, the statewide seven-day average COVID-19 positivity rate dropped to 3.83 percent, which is the lowest this number has been since November 29.

On Saturday, 234,708 test results were reported to the state with 8,316 total tests coming back positive for a daily percent positive rate of 3.54 percent.

Here in Western New York, the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 dropped to 293 on Saturday, which equates to .02 percent of the region's population. At this time, 35.14 percent of hospital beds in the region would be available within seven days under a "surge plan."

The region's percent positive rate did increase slightly, going from 3.5 percent on Friday to 3.62 percent on Saturday. However, the rate remains low.

"Thanks to New Yorkers' actions — like wearing masks, maintaining distance, and making smart decisions — hospitalizations and the positivity rate continue to head down, and the holiday surge is in our rear-view mirror. This progress is a testament to New Yorkers' personal choices, and I thank the family of New York for once again putting public health first," Governor Cuomo said.

"The vaccine is the weapon that will win the war against COVID, and we have the infrastructure in place to administer hundreds of thousands of more shots as soon as supply is available. Today's news shows that as long as New Yorkers remain Tough, Smart, United, Disciplined, and Loving, we can and will beat back COVID."

New York State continues to report more coronavirus-related deaths across the state. As of Saturday, 107 more deaths were reported across New York. Since the pandemic began, 37,118 people have died from COVID-19.