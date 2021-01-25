COVID-19 hospitalizations continue downward trend in Western New York region

As of Sunday, 409 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Western New York, which equates to .03 percent of the region's population.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the Western New York region continues to decline, according to the latest data from the New York State Department of Health.

As of Sunday, 409 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Western New York, which equates to .03 percent of the region's population. This is the fewest number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the region since November 29, 2020.

At this time, 34 percent of hospital beds in Western New York are available within seven days under a "surge plan."

The current rolling average of percent positive rates in each of the eight counties in our area are listed below:

Wyoming 8.8 percent

Chautauqua 7.9 percent

Niagara 6.4 percent

Orleans 6.2 percent

Cattaraugus 6 percent

Genesee 5.8 percent

Erie 5.4 percent

Allegany 5.2 percent

Today's update on the numbers:



Total COVID hospitalizations are at 8,730.



Of the 219,538 tests reported yesterday, 12,003 were positive (5.47% of total).



Sadly, there were 167 fatalities. pic.twitter.com/JYyhQ67KXA — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) January 25, 2021

Statewide, 219,538 tests were reported on Sunday, with 12,003 coming back positive for a percent positive rate of 5.47 percent.

According to the state, 8,730 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 across the state on Sunday, an increase of 117 from the day before. Of those hospitalized, 1,522 are in the ICU, 1,005 of which requiring intubation.

The number of COVID-19 related deaths continues to increase across the state. New York reports 167 people died Sunday from the virus, bringing the state's total death toll to 34,242 since the pandemic began.

"We predicted that increased social activity would lead to a spike in COVID cases, and that the spike would eventually dissipate, and the ongoing fulfilment of that prediction is good news. The rate of transmission—one of the most important numbers—has now declined below one, meaning the virus is no longer spreading quickly. And when those numbers decrease, you can increase economic activity," Governor Cuomo said.