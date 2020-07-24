COVID-19 hospitalizations in NYS at lowest level since March 18

ALBANY, N.Y. — The COVID-19 numbers continue to trend down and be good news for New York.
Governor Andrew Cuomo said as of Thursday, July 23, hospitalizations stand at 650 and that's the lowest number since the outbreak began. The total ICU COVID patients stand at 156 and that is also the lowest since March 18. Nine people succumbed to the virus, seven of those in the hospital, two of them in nursing homes.
Wednesday, 76,507 diagnostic tests were done statewide. Of those, 753 came back positive for COVID-19 for a percent positive of 0.98.
In the WNY region, the percent positive for Thursday was 1.1%.