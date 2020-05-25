COVID-19 hospitalizations are declining in Erie County

As of Monday, there were 51 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Erie County, bringing the total to 5,690 confirmed cases.

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. — Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz provided an update Monday afternoon on Twitter regarding the current cases of COVID-19 in the county.

Poloncarz says the hospitalization rate is continuing to drop. On Saturday, there were 150 COVID-19 patients in Erie County hospitals; 27 of which were in the ICU and 22 people had an airway assist.

As of Monday, there were 51 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Erie County, bringing the total to 5,690 confirmed cases. As of Sunday, 480 Erie County residents have died from COVID-19. Three people died in the hospital on May 23, four died on May 22 and six passed on May 21.

The Erie County Department of Health reports that 46,573 residents have been tested thus far. Poloncarz says the overall positivity rate is 12.2 percent verses 7.6 percent last week.