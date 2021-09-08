COVID-19 hospitalizations among kids on the rise

The American Academy of Pediatrics reached out to the FDA last week encouraging them to get a vaccine on the market for kids 12 and under.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Concerns over the start of the new school year are rising. Pediatric COVID-19 hospitalizations across various states are showing a similar trend.

While the American Academy of Pediatricians says severe illness and death are still less common among children who test positive for COVID, the reality is, more kids are testing positive, which is leading to more kids being hospitalized.

According to the AAP, as of last week, 4.3 million kids have no tested positive for COVID. 94,000 cases were added in the last week alone.

States including Tennessee, Florida, Texas, and Louisiana have reported dramatic increases in hospitalizations that are cause for concern, especially among pediatricians.

Dr. Jonathan Daniels has been a pediatrician for over 20 years and practices here in Buffalo. Dr. Daniels says he's worried about the spike in pediatric hospitalizations that are trending state-to-state.

"We have to go back to the basics," Daniels says. "Whenever you have a medical issue you go back to the basics. How can you mitigate what's going on? That's going to be hand washing, face masking and I call it physical distancing."

As many kids prepare to head back into the classroom Daniels says it's important parents help them refresh and practice those basics.

"Everybody, including teachers and staff and students over the age of two really, should mask regardless of immunization status," Daniels says.

Right now, there is still no vaccine on the market for kids ages twelve and under, something the American Academy of Pediatrics is strongly encouraging the FDA to focus on.

Daniels tells 2 On Your Side, while children may not be at risk in the same way as adults, they are still vulnerable - and not just when it comes to COVID-19.

"There are still other illnesses out there," Daniels says. "There's going to be colds from different viruses, there's going to be sinus infections and allergies as we go through the change in seasons."

As for educators, Daniels says he truly hopes they encourage all students to wear their masks.