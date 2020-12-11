x
COVID-19 forces cancellation of Tri-County Art Council Winter Art Market

Event was set to take place this weekend at the Seneca Iroquois National Museum in Salamanca
OLEAN, N.Y. — A rise in COVID-19 cases in the southern tier is forcing the cancellation of a popular holiday season event.

The Tri-County Arts Council (TCAC) Winter Art Market was set to take place this weekend, November 14 and 15 at the Seneca Iroquois National Museum in Salamanca.

In a Facebook post, the Arts Council says it is considering the possibility of some type of online event for December. 

Until that time, the council wants to remind people that many of the artists are members of the TCAC and their work can be found in its Olean gallery and during the Small Works show currently running through January.
