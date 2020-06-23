COVID-19 delays 13th annual Patroit trip to Washington, DC

Hawley said with all that is known about COVID-19, it was decided it would be unsafe for 52 men and women to be traveling on a bus across various state lines where health regulations could vary widely.

“The Patriot Trip is the highlight of every year,” Hawley said. “This trip was inspired by Mike Paduchak, a World War II veteran, who asked me to come together with local veterans and host a trip to Washington D.C. Through the experiences of my father, veterans I have met during previous year’s trips, and my own service in the military, I have gained a tremendous understanding and admiration for the sacrifices endured by our veterans. I haven’t missed a trip for 12 years, and I wouldn’t miss it this year were it not for the risks. I am willing to postpone this year’s trip to ensure all of my friends I’ve made through the trip will be healthy to travel next year.