COVID-19 clinic for Northtowns students ages 12 and older happening Wednesday at ECC North

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. — Students ages 12 and older in the Amherst, Clarence, Williamsville and Sweet Home school districts can get a COVID-19 vaccine Wednesday until 8 p.m. at the Erie Community College North Campus.

The four districts are partnering with Daemen College and the Erie County Department of Health (ECDOH) for the clinic.

“The combined efforts to make this vaccination clinic available to the families in each of our districts reflects the collegial working relationship we have with Daemen College, our neighboring school districts, and the Erie County Department of Health,” said Amherst Central School District Superintendent Anthony Panella. “We are grateful to Daemen College and the county Health Department for reaching out to us to provide another vaccination clinic opportunity for our families.”

Over 1,000 students have signed up so far to receive a first dose of the Pfizer vaccine.