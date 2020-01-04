BUFFALO, N.Y. — Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, it's business as usual for first responders in Buffalo. However, the number of people on the frontlines who have tested positive for the virus is going up.

Buffalo Fire Commissioner William Renaldo said 16 firefighters have tested positive and 40 others are on administrative leave.

Despite that, Renaldo said the department is still at full strength.

"Right now we are not seeing an uptick in administrative leave and again who's on administrative leave goes to a seven day isolation period and as long as they're symptom free the last 72 hours of those seven days they are going back to work," said Renaldo. "So I know 40 sounds like a big number it's really not a big number because everyday every one of those 40 members has a back to work date."

Renaldo said that the confirmed and suspected cases center around seven fire halls in the city, which he said are regularly deep cleaned. As an added precaution every member has their temperature checked twice in a 24 hour shift.

"Everyone has to pass through those gates before they are allowed to work that shift, anyone who is or is suspected in anyway is sent home on administrative leave" he continued.

The virus has also hit the Buffalo Police Department where there are currently 17 officers who have tested positive and 20 who are out on administrative leave.

"A number of the cases are centered around the C district" said Buffalo Police Captain Jeff Rinaldo. "A number of those cases are centered around two particular platoons that are obviously in close contact. We've had that station house deep cleaned at least twice now."

Captain Rinaldo said six officers who were previously quarantined are back on the job.They are also taking precautionary measures with gloves, goggles and masks.

