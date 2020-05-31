COVID-19 cases in Erie County top 6,000

At this time there are 6,022 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Erie County.

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. — The Erie County COVID-19 tracking map updated Saturday afternoon to reflect 131 new cases of coronavirus in the county. At this time there are 6,022 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Erie County.

The City of Buffalo still has the highest amount of confirmed cases with 2,544 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

The number of coronavirus-related deaths has also increased. The Erie County Department of Health reports 524 deaths, which is up eight from Friday.

So far 51,840 diagnostic tests have been conducted for an 11.4 percent positive rate. Meanwhile, 43,832 antibody tests have been conducted, with a 7.5 percent positive rate.