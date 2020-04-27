ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. — As of Monday afternoon Erie County has 3,061 positive cases of coronavirus, according to the county's COVID-19 case map.

It's been 45 days since the county began updating the public on coronavirus in our area, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said Monday. There were zero cases when they began holding press conferences.

Erie County announced 65 new cases Monday afternoon. On Saturday, Poloncarz announced nine additional deaths in the county from COVID-19, bringing the total number of deaths in Erie County to 207. No new deaths were announced on Sunday or Monday.

So far, 13,917 people have been tested for COVID-19 in Erie County, which is up 508 from Sunday.

As of April 25, there are 225 people in the hospitalized, and of those, 112 were in the ICU, and 81 of those people in the ICU had an airway assist.

Poloncarz says that we saw a trend of hospitalizations going downward, but now we've seen a small increase.

Poloncarz says that we still have a higher number of confirmed cases and deaths compared to our peer groups in the region — Cleveland and Pittsburgh.

All labs are now testing anyone with symptoms. Sample collection is by appointment only, you can call (716) 858-2929 to set up an appointment.

Choose option one if you're a member of the public and have a general question.

Choose option two if you are ill with COVID-19 symptoms and have a primary care provider.

Choose option three if you are ill with COVID-19 symptoms and do not have a primary care provider.

Choose option four if you are a healthcare provider.

If you are tested for COVID-19 by any lab, you are under Erie County isolation orders and you must remain in isolation until you get your results. You may be eligible for paid leave through New York State and the U.S. Department of Labor.

