COVID-19 cases in Chautauqua County linked to Fieldbrook Foods Corporation

CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, N.Y. — In a press conference Monday afternoon, Chautauqua County officials announced that several COVID-19 cases in the county have been related to an employer in Dunkirk.

Officials say of the 31 active COVID-19 cases in the county, 22 are related to Fieldbrook Foods Corporation in Dunkirk. According to the county health department, 10 of the 15 reported positive cases over the weekend were related to Fieldbrook Foods.

Chautauqua County says upon identifying a potential cluster of cases, the county has been working with Fieldbook's local management as well as the corporate office in Iowa. Chautauqua County officials say the company has been very cooperative thus far.

Chautauqua County has also been in contact with local elected officials, school officials and emergency responders to inform everyone about the situation and to further prevent the spread.

Fieldbrook released the following statement Monday:

Fieldbrook Foods Corporation has partnered with the Chautauqua County Health Department and the State of New York to offer voluntary COVID-19 testing at our facility. We feel this is a great opportunity to partner with the County and the State and potentially ease the minds of any employees who may have concerns about COVID-19. We have been monitoring the COVID-19 situation closely with our team members’ health and safety our number one priority. Approximately 4% of the employees at our Dunkirk, NY manufacturing facility have tested positive since COVID-19 began.

Fieldbrook’s Ongoing Commitment to Team Member Safety During the COVID-19 Pandemic

Good Manufacturing Practices (GMPs) are in place at all our facilities to ensure food safety exceeds the measures necessary to prevent COVID-19 and any cross contamination.

We screen and take temperatures of team members at all manufacturing facilities daily.

We are embracing social distancing and deploying our work-from-home policy for individuals whose jobs allow it, ensuring all team members who are sick (or feel sick) stay home, and are giving team members flexible time off accommodations so they can prioritize their health.

Our COVID-19 policies at all facilities include, but are not limited to: Required face mask usage Six-foot markers in common areas to enhance social distance Barriers placed in areas where social distance is not possible Sanitizing products readily available throughout our facilities Additional investment in increased sanitation Staggering of schedules to mitigate spread in the event of any possible exposure

Fieldbrook’s combined response exceeds CDC guidelines and is biased toward protecting employees.