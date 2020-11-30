COVID-19 cases continue to rise rapidly in Erie County

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz and Erie County Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Gale Burstein provided an update into the county's COVID-19 progress following the Thanksgiving and Black Friday holiday.
During the briefing, Poloncarz provided an update into the rise in cases among different communities in Erie County.
Poloncarz said there is new leader in most COVID-19 cases reported in one week. For the week ending November 28, West Seneca (zip code: 14224) is now leading the county in most cases reported.
- West Seneca
- Hamburg
- Lancaster
- Amherst/Williamsville/Clarence
- Tonawanda
- Buffalo (East)
- Cheektowaga (14225)
- Orchard Park
- Cheektowaga (14227)
- Depew
Poloncarz also shared that more people under the age of 40 are testing positive for COVID-19 and shared that the death count from COVID-19 in Erie County has been majority White.