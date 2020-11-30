COVID-19 cases continue to rise rapidly in Erie County

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz provided an update Monday into the rise in COVID-19 cases among different communities in Erie County.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz and Erie County Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Gale Burstein provided an update into the county's COVID-19 progress following the Thanksgiving and Black Friday holiday.

During the briefing, Poloncarz provided an update into the rise in cases among different communities in Erie County.

Poloncarz said there is new leader in most COVID-19 cases reported in one week. For the week ending November 28, West Seneca (zip code: 14224) is now leading the county in most cases reported.

West Seneca Hamburg Lancaster Amherst/Williamsville/Clarence Tonawanda Buffalo (East) Cheektowaga (14225) Orchard Park Cheektowaga (14227) Depew

Cases confirmed by Zip Code - week ending 11/28. pic.twitter.com/jgt7xrVH7r — Mark Poloncarz (@markpoloncarz) November 30, 2020