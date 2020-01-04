ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. — Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz confirmed Wednesday afternoon that 11 residents in the county have died from coronavirus (COVID-19).

As of 1 p.m. Wednesday, Erie County had 582 positive cases of COVID-19, and 497 people in isolation. Poloncarz says 74 people have recovered.

As of Tuesday 127 individuals were hospitalized. Of those individuals, 55 people are currently in ICU, and 54 of those have an airway assist, according to the Erie County Department of Health.

The majority of the cases range in age from 20 to 70 years old.

The current number of confirmed cases in Erie County communities include:

236 cases in Buffalo

108 in Amherst/Williamsville

42 in Cheektowaga/Sloan

31 in Hamburg/Blasdell

25 in West Seneca

22 in Tonawanda/Kenmore

19 in Clarence

17 in Orchard Park/Village

16 in Lancaster/Village

13 in Grand Island

11 in Aurora/East Aurora

8 in Alden/Village

8 in Elma

5 in Lackawanna

5 in Evans/Angola

4 in North Collins/Village

3 in City of Tonawanda

2 in Concord/Springville

2 in Newstead/Akron

1 in Marilla

1 in Colden

1 in Holland

1 in Eden

1 in Boston

During a media conference Wednesday, Poloncarz announced several emergency orders, which went into effect at 3 p.m.

The first order requires any Erie County employee to stay at home if they are sick. Also under the emergency order, supervisors in county government have the power to send a sick employee home. In addition, members of the public will be denied access from any county building if they appear sick.

Poloncarz added in a tweet, "We need to protect our county workers who are on the front lines fighting against this pandemic."

Poloncarz also announced all non-emergency client appointments at the Erie County Department of Social Services have been suspended. In-person assistance is also being restricted. Poloncarz says you can do almost everything via phone or online.

During the media conference Poloncarz also reminded residents to pay their rent. On March 20, Governor Andrew Cuomo ordered that no evictions can take place for 90 days. However, Poloncarz says this is not a free pass to stop paying your rent.

Poloncarz added that if you are looking for assistance with child care, you can fill out a survey here.

