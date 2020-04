ALLEGANY, N.Y. — The Allegany County Health Department confirmed four more cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases to 13.

As of Thursday afternoon, the county has reported 13 confirmed cases with 56 people currently quarantined. The county has had one COVID-19 related death.

In the county, there's been 114 people released from quarantine as of Thursday afternoon.

