NBC News: Reported U.S. COVID-19 cases set new one day record, rising to nearly 78,000

NEW YORK — The United States has hit a new record high in COVID-19 cases reported for a single day.

NBC News reports that the U.S. reported 77,640 new cases on Thursday. That number is up from the previous record of 75,723 set back on July 29.

"The record-breaking daily tally comes as the total number of coronavirus cases in the country has reached nearly 8.5 million, with 224,280 deaths. There were 921 coronavirus-related deaths reported on Thursday," according to the report.

NBC News also says that public health officials attribute the spikes, in part, to cooler weather forcing people indoors.

Here in Western New York, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo spoke Thursday afternoon while on a conference call updating the public on the state's response to the pandemic saying that there is an increase in cases in the Western New York region counties along the Pennsylvania border.

"The issue of counties along Pennsylvania border is where we are seeing an uptick, less of the Buffalo area, more along counties with the Pennsylvania border," Cuomo said during the conference call on Thursday.

Those counties in the region that are along the PA border are: Chautauqua, Cattaraugus and Allegany counties.

The entire Western New York Region includes Erie, Niagara, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus and Allegany counties.