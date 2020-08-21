x
Court rules that wedding this weekend limited to 50 people

A federal judge has ruled in favor of the state and Erie County over the amount of people expected at a wedding this weekend.

According to the court rulings, the wedding was expected to have 175 people at the ceremony, but due to executive orders because of the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been a 50-person limit on social gatherings.

According to the court rulings, the wedding was expected to have 175 people at the ceremony, but due to executive orders because of the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been a 50-person limit on social gatherings.

This means the wedding will be limited to 50 people.

2 On Your Side will have legal analysis on this decision tonight on Channel 2 News at 5:30pm. 

You can view the court ruling here.

