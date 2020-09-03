ALBANY, N.Y. — Governor Andrew Cuomo gave another update Monday on the latest numbers of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in New York State.

There is currently a total of 142 confirmed cases of coronavirus in NYS. The majority of the cases are still in Westchester County. They currently have 98 cases. Governor Cuomo confirmed NY Port Authority Executive Director Rick Cotton also tested positive for coronavirus. He is quarantined and will be working from.

These are the latest numbers of confirmed coronavirus cases:



Westchester County: 98

NYC: 19

Nassau County: 17

Rockland: 4

Saratoga: 2

Suffolk: 1

Ulster: 1

Of the 142 cases, only eight people have been hospitalized.

There are still no cases of confirmed coronavirus in Western New York.

The Erie County Department of Health announced on Twitter that Health care providers in Erie County are now able to order COVID-19 tests from the Erie County Public Health Lab. The results are expected to be available to physicians and their department within 24 hours or less.

Gov. Cuomo also announced Monday that New York State is producing hand sanitizer. The governor says it is cheaper to make ourselves than purchase it. He says they will give it to schools, jails, government agencies, etc. If price-gouging continues, Cuomo says they will start selling it.

They will begin producing 100,000 gallons a week. It is produced by Corcraft, which is the brand name for the Division of Correctional Industries, whichis within the NYS Department of Corrections and Community Supervision. By law, Corcraft can only sell to government agencies.

The governor also announced a new policy for all schools in NYS. If a student tests positive for the virus in the school, the school will be closed for 24 hours so officials can assess the situation.

On Saturday, the governor declared a state of emergency. Cuomo says declaring a state of emergency gives New York State additional powers during this time.

The state of emergency declaration allows, among other things:

Expedited procurement of cleaning supplies, hand sanitizer and other essential resources.

Allowing qualified professionals other than doctors and nurses to conduct testing

Expedited procurement of testing supplies and equipment

Expedited personnel onboarding

Expedited leasing of lab space

Allowing EMS personnel to transport patients to quarantine locations other than just hospitals

Hire more staff to help local health departments

There are currently 116 people in quarantine in Erie County as part of the coronavirus protocol. New York State says 115 of those quarantines are precautionary. One quarantine is mandatory. Erie County says they will update the numbers weekly. Niagara County says they have four people under voluntary quarantine.