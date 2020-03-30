HAMBURG, N.Y. — Draudt's Farm Market & Greenhouses has been a staple in the Southtowns for generations.

"We've been a family farm since 1923. My grandfather started it here on Clark Street," said Les Draudt, one of the owners.

However, the COVID-19 outbreak has left with the owners with unprecedented challenges.

"When the economy was a little rough, we made it through that. When the weather is rough, we find a way to make it through. This one is unique," Draudt said.

Draudt explained it's a time-critical business, and they plan for each season several months in advance.

In a Facebook post, the owners said, "Churches & retailers have cancelled the majority of their orders, so we have quantities of beautiful Easter mums, Tulips, Hyacinths, Daffodils & Easter Lilies for sale. The proceeds from Easter sales fund the purchase of vegetable seeds needed to grow our crops."

The post went on to say, "Without the proceeds from Easter plant sales, we will find it difficult to continue our small family farm."

Draudt told 2 On Your Side, "We always live basically season to season. The Easter season supports the spring. The spring flowers that we sell support the summer. The summer produce supports us over the winter when we have no income and it starts over again."

Log In or Sign Up to View See posts, photos and more on Facebook.

Draudt's Farm Market & Greenhouses' opening day is Monday at 10 a.m.

The owners are asking community members to consider their local growers.

"We're just trying very hard to make good of a bad situation," he said, adding, "We just want people to come out and try to support us. We're doing our part to support the people in our community, the restaurants, and we need some help."

Draudt added they're doing everything they can to keep both their employees and customers safe, even offering drive-up service.

If you call ahead at (716) 648-7077, they will take your payment over the phone and place your order in your vehicle.

Also, if you prefer to pick out your own plants, the owners say the greenhouse is still open with plenty of room to maintain social distancing.

RELATED: Looking for work? Here is a list of places hiring in Western New York

RELATED: New Era temporarily laying off most of its workforce

RELATED: Buffalo-based telemedicine company sees rise in calls during coronavirus pandemic