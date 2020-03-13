NEW YORK — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo took a major step toward protecting seniors from COVID-19.

On Twitter, he said, "We are focused on taking special precautions with nursing homes & senior care facilities. We are requiring that all staff at nursing homes wear masks and be monitored for symptoms. No non-medical staff will be permitted to visit nursing homes."

There are some exceptions to the no visitors rule, including end-of-life situations.

Rebecca Littler, the chief nursing officer with Elderwood, told 2 on Your Side, "I think it's a great move. Our organization actually instituted a visitor restriction policy a few days ago, so we're right in line in terms of what the governor has recommended for nursing homes."

Ellicott Center also restricted visitation ahead of the governor's announcement.

"As late as yesterday, we restricted all visitors to come into our center except for any end of life care," said Emelyne Cherenfant, an administrator with Ellicott Center.

"Just like any health care facilities or overall organizations, the ultimate goal is to keep everyone healthy and to keep everyone safe and we just want to make sure we do that for our residents."

Making sure none of the staff become infected is also a top priority.

"When our staff comes in every day, they are screened. If they go out, stay within the property, do not drive anywhere, they can come back in. If they leave the property, when they come back in, they get screened again," said Jackie Engram, the director of nursing with Ellicott Center.

Despite the changes, there is an effort to make sure residents can still have regular communication with their loved ones, whether it be via phone, email, or even video chat.

"Our families overall have been supportive of the restrictions that we've placed on our residents. And for those who may be struggling a little bit, we're working through that with them, coming up with alternative forms of communication and making sure that they're still in touch with their loved ones," Littler said.

She added, "Our staff and our families and our residents certainly have pulled together through this time. I know it's tough, but we're doing and taking every measure that we possibly can to protect our residents, our family and our community."

Stephen Hanse, president and CEO of the New York State Health Facilities Association, told 2 on Your Side, "It's critical that these measures are taken seriously because in many instances, individuals could be asymptomatic and they could enter a nursing home or an assisted living facility and without any knowledge of their infection, spread that infection to a population of men and women who are not able to combat that virus."

Hanse added, "Nursing home and assisted living providers are on the front line of the COVID-19 outbreak."

