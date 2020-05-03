WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. — As the coronavirus continues to spread in China and into other parts of the world, it's impact is being felt economically in a number of ways.

China is a large supplier of wedding and prom dresses.

Many Chinese manufacturers have been closed for weeks to try and curb the spread of the virus. Those closures have created a production delay causing shortages for some bridal shops.

Some designers may not be able to ship dresses until the middle of summer, which puts brides and others looking for the perfect dress in a bind.

Beth Clark owns Bridal Chateau in Williamsville, a business that has been in her family for years. She says it's a labor of love to help brides find their perfect dress.

But this year those blushing brides who have procrastinated may have a difficult time getting their hands on their dream dress.

"It's the brides that haven't gotten their dresses yet for 2020 that worry me," Clark said.

Clark told 2 On Your Side that all of her orders are safe. However, summer could be a different story.

"If you're going to custom order something, if you're going to special order something, you want to give yourself almost a year in advance right now because we may have some fabric shortages in the summer," she said.

Clark advises brides to pick out their bridal gowns sooner rather than later.

"As we go on we'll probably see a little bit more of the backups then we are right now," Clark said.

