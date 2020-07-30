People under travel quarantine in Chautauqua County has increased by 200 in five days

Chautauqua County is nearing 1,000 people under quarantine for coming from a state under the current travel advisory.

Chautauqua County is nearing 1,000 people under quarantine for coming from a state under the current travel advisory. Between July 25 and July 30, the number of people under quarantine rose by a little over 200.

On Saturday, July 25, 753 people were under a domestic traveler quarantine for having come to Chautauqua County from a state on the New York State travel advisory list.

By Thursday, July 30, that number rose to 958 people.

Currently, people are required to participate in the domestic travel quarantine if they have traveled to one of the 34 states and two territories on the travel advisory list from New York State.

More states added to New York State COVID-19 travel advisory list Three states along with Washington, D.C. and Puerto Rico are now on the travel advisory list following a Tuesday announcement from Governor Cuomo. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Tuesday that three more states have been added to the state's travel advisory list. Illinois, Kentucky and Minnesota were added to the list on Tuesday.

The county also announced on Thursday that there is one new case of COVID-19. The latest case is a male in his 20s. There are currently 11 active cases in the county. One person, as of Tuesday, is hospitalized in the county for the virus.

There are 146 people being monitored while under quarantine/isolation at home, for either having shown symptoms, having risk factors, or they are waiting for test results.