People under travel quarantine in Chautauqua County has increased by 200 in five days

Chautauqua County is nearing 1,000 people under quarantine for coming from a state under the current travel advisory. Between July 25 and July 30, the number of people under quarantine rose by a little over 200.
On Saturday, July 25, 753 people were under a domestic traveler quarantine for having come to Chautauqua County from a state on the New York State travel advisory list.
By Thursday, July 30, that number rose to 958 people.
Currently, people are required to participate in the domestic travel quarantine if they have traveled to one of the 34 states and two territories on the travel advisory list from New York State.
The county also announced on Thursday that there is one new case of COVID-19. The latest case is a male in his 20s. There are currently 11 active cases in the county. One person, as of Tuesday, is hospitalized in the county for the virus.
There are 146 people being monitored while under quarantine/isolation at home, for either having shown symptoms, having risk factors, or they are waiting for test results.
So far, 209 people in Chautauqua County have recovered from COVID-19, and nine people have died from the virus. There have been 229 total confirmed cases and 22,850 negative test results in the county since the start of the pandemic.