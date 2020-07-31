Niagara County announces 9 new positive cases of COVID-19

Since the start of the pandemic, 1,438 people in total have tested positive for COVID-19 in Niagara County.

On Friday, Niagara County announced nine new cases of COVID-19 in the county. Currently, there are 37 people actively infected with coronavirus, with 33 of those people isolating at home, and four people hospitalized.

The county has seen 1,438 positive cases of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, which includes the 1,303 people who have recovered and the 98 people who have died.

There are also 72 people who are not showing symptoms (asymptomatic) but may have been exposed to COVID-19 and thus are under quarantine. So far, 1,430 people have completed quarantine during the pandemic in Niagara County.