New York State COVID-19 percent positive rate remains low

The state saw a one-day record-low COVID-19 percent positive rate on Friday - with 0.69 percent of New Yorkers tested that day being positive for the virus.

NEW YORK — New York State has maintained a daily COVID-19 percent positive rate below one percent for over two weeks now. Hospitalizations and ICU patients have also hit a new low since mid-March, according to Governor Andrew Cuomo's Office.

On Friday, August 21, 94,849 people were tested for COVID-19 in New York State and 653 tests came back positive. This means the daily percent positive rate for Friday was 0.69 percent. Friday was the fifteenth day in a row where the rate was below one percent statewide.

"In New York we didn't just flatten the curve, we bent it—and the numbers continue to stay low, demonstrating our data-driven phased reopening continues to work," Cuomo said.

As of Saturday, hospitalizations statewide are down to 483, which is the lowest that number has been since March 16. Additionally, ICU patients have dropped to 116, the lowest that number has been since March 15.

ICU patients currently intubated dropped by two, to 56 people. Seventy-five people have been newly admitted and 68 people have been discharged.

The number of New Yorkers who have died from the virus has risen to 25,282 after four more people died Friday. The four people who died were residents of Queens, Suffolk, Nassau, and Montgomery counties.