NYS COVID-19 7-day average positivity rate drops for 40th straight day

According to the governor's office, New York State's seven-day average COVID-19 positivity rate has decreased for 40 straight days, landing at 3.66 percent.

ALBANY, N.Y. — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo provided the latest information Wednesday about the state's ongoing response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the governor's office, New York State's seven-day average COVID-19 positivity rate has decreased for 40 straight days, landing at 3.66 percent.

On Tuesday, 169,963 tests were reported to New York State. Of those tests, 6,092 came back positive for a percent positive rate of 3.58 percent.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in New York State decreased Tuesday to 6,574, down 46 from the day prior. Of those hospitalized, 1,273 were in the ICU, and 854 of which required intubation.

"New Yorkers have continued to do a tremendous job driving down hospitalization and infection rates and because of their dedication, we have been able to safely and responsibly re-open different facets of our economy," Governor Cuomo said.

"Even though we have been able to move forward with beginning our post-COVID recovery, all this progress could be cancelled out if we don't stay vigilant. While the state continues to get shots in the arms of as many New Yorkers as possible, everyone else should continue to keep their guard up and practice the safe behaviors we all know are critical in ultimately winning this war."

Here in the Western New York region, the percent positive has dropped once again. Based on the most recent data from the state, the percent positive rate decreased from 3.31 percent on Monday to 3.12 percent on Tuesday.

The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations also dropped Tuesday to 257, which equates to .02 percent of the region's population. At this time, 36 percent of hospital beds would be available within seven days under a surge plan.

Despite this positive news, the state continues to report more COVID-19 related deaths. On Tuesday, 109 more New Yorkers died from the virus. At this time, 37,440 people have died from COVID-19 in New York State.