Erie County's daily percent positive rate reached 2.3% on Saturday

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. — On Saturday, the daily COVID-19 percent positive rate for Erie County was 2.3 percent, according to Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz. This means that out of the people tested for COVID-19 on Saturday, 2.3 percent of tests came back positive.

Poloncarz tweeted that the Erie County Department of Health had received 2,260 COVID-19 diagnostic tests on Saturday, and that 52 percent came back positive.

This rate is helpful in understanding how many people tested positive in a single day, and will contribute to the average percent positive for the week.

Additionally, Poloncarz shared that the total confirmed cases in Erie County since the start of the pandemic is now 9,295. He added that the total number of confirmed cases in Erie County is "a little more that 1 percent of the County's population."