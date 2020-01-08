Erie County's COVID-19 percent positive rate fluctuated from Wednesday to Friday

Over the last three days, the percent positive rate fluctuated from below one percent, to almost two percent, and then down to 1.5 percent on Friday.

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. — Over the last three days of the work week, Erie County's COVID-19 percent positive rate fluctuated from below one percent, to almost two percent, and then went down to 1.5 percent on Friday.

The percent positive rate is measured for each day, based on how many positive tests come back positive out of the total amount of tests completed for that day.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz tweeted that on Friday, the county conducted 3,759 diagnostic COVID-19 tests, and of those tests, 55 came back positive. This made the percent-positive rate for Friday 1.5 percent.

This is an difference .3 percent from the day before.

The day prior, on Thursday, the Erie County Department of Health tested 3,125 people. Of those people, 56 new cases were identified. Thursday's percent positive rate was 1.8 percent.

On Wednesday, the Erie County Department of Health had received 3,898 diagnostic tests, and identified 23 new cases for that day. This brought Wednesday's percent positive rate to 0.6 percent.