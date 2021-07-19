Erie County will reconsider restrictions if COVID-19 cases keep going up

When 2 On Your Side asked about large-scale events at Highmark Stadium and Sahlen Field, Poloncarz said he would consider reinstating restrictions if needed

BUFFALO, N.Y. — As COVID-19 cases start to rise again around the nation, some may be wondering about the potential for a major resurgence in Western New York and whether restrictions would have to be reinstated if that happened.

2 On Your Side's Steve Brown asked Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz today, "With the increased infection rate [across the country] -- large scale venues like Sahlen Field and the football stadium, do you think it's time to review whether or not the rules need to be altered in some fashion?"

"If by chance the numbers really shot up, then we would reconsider it, but we're not at that point yet," Poloncarz said. "If we see in September and October a dramatic rise in cases, we're going to have to seriously consider whether it makes sense to have these large events without having further restrictions. But we're going to take our time and make a decision based on the actual facts."