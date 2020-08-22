Erie County COVID-19 percent positive rate drops a day after it nearly hit 2%

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz tweeted that the rate on Friday was 1.3%. The day prior, the daily percent positive rate was 1.9%.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A day after Erie County saw the daily percent positive rate nearly hit 2 percent, the rate is now down to 1.3 percent.

On Thursday, the Erie County Department of Health received 4,177 tests, of which 81 were positive. This means that Thursday's percent positive rate was 1.9 percent.

The daily percent positive rate measures how many people tested positive in that day alone within the county.

This rate is helpful in understanding how many people tested positive in a single day, and will contribute to the average percent positive for the week.