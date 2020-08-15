Erie County 7-day rolling average of percent-positive tests is 1.2%

As of Friday, the 7-day average was at 1.2 percent. Throughout the week, that 7-day average stayed between 1 percent and 1.5 percent.

Looking at the daily COVID-19 percent positive rate in Erie County, that rate fluctuated between 0.7 percent and 2 percent, according to New York State data.

Daily Average vs. Rolling Average

Daily percent positive rates show us what percent of people tested that particular day came back positive, while rolling averages help us understand longer term trends in the data.

Last Saturday was the highest rate of the past week, at 2 percent. Wednesday was the lowest, at 0.7 percent.

On the most recent day available — Friday, August 15 — 3,109 people were tested total, with 50 people testing positive, meaning the percent-positive rate was 1.6 percent for the day.

More than 20,000 people were tested in Erie County during the past seven days, if you total the number of people tested each day, according to New York State.

New York State's Forward Data Dashboard also provides seven-day rolling averages, which gives us what the average percent positive for the past week was.

Throughout the past week, the seven day rolling average of the percent of positive COVID-19 tests has maintained steadily above one percent. So while Erie's numbers fluctuated, the average of the past week was over 1 percent.

For August 14, 2020, 3,135 Covid-19 were reported to @ECDOH and 49 new cases were confirmed for a daily positivity rate of 1.6%.



Total cases through August 14 are now 8,953. — Mark Poloncarz (@markpoloncarz) August 15, 2020

Saturday, August 8

2,649 persons tested total, 54 persons tested positive = 2.0 percent positive for the day

Seven-day rolling average: 1.4 percent

Sunday, August 9

1,745 persons tested total, 14 persons tested positive = 0.8 percent positive for the day

Seven-day rolling average: 1.2 percent

Monday, August 10

4,022 persons tested total, 69 persons tested positive = 1.7 percent positive for the day

Seven-day rolling average:1.3 percent

Tuesday, August 11

3,239 persons tested total, 26 persons tested positive = 0.8 percent positive for the day

Seven-day rolling average: 1.3 percent

Wednesday, August 12

2,742 persons tested total, 20 persons tested = 0.7 percent positive for the day

Seven-day rolling average: 1.3 percent

Thursday, August 13

3,467 persons tested total, 31 persons tested positive = 0.9 percent positive for the day

Seven-day rolling average: 1.2 percent

Friday, August 14