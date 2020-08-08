Governor Cuomo: New York State COVID-19 numbers 'remain low and steady'

On Friday, the number of people hospitalized, in the ICU, and on airway assist in the ICU all slightly decreased. Five people died statewide from the virus that day.

ALBANY, N.Y. — As of Saturday, New York State has reported 420,345 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

Governor Andrew Cuomo's office says 74,857 people were tested for COVID-19 on Friday. Of those tested, 703 tests came back positive for a .93 percent positive rate. This is a slight decrease from Friday's percent positive rate of 1 percent.

The percent positive rate in the Western New York Region increased from Wednesday to Thursday, but then stayed the same on Friday. On Wednesday Western New York had a rate of .9 percent, which increased to 1.7 percent on Thursday and stayed at 1.7 percent on Friday.

The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations across the state slightly decreased Friday to 573. There were 84 patients admitted that day, and 133 people in an ICU. Of those in an ICU, 64 needed an airway assist.

Meanwhile, 79 people were discharged from New York hospitals on Friday. This brings the total number of people discharged from hospitals across the state to 73,609.

New York State reports five more people have died from COVID-19, bringing the total number of deaths to 25,195. No new deaths have been reported in the Western New York region.

"Despite increasing infection rates across the country and in our region, we continue to see our numbers hold at low levels, all thanks to the hard work of New Yorkers to change their behavior and our data-driven, phased reopening," Governor Cuomo said.

"While our numbers remain low and steady, this is not the time to get complacent -- we must focus on protecting our hard-won progress now. Remember, wear your mask, socially distance and above all, stay New York Tough," Cuomo added.