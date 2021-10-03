COVID-19 hospitalizations in WNY region see slight increase Monday

The total number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the Western New York region increased from 146 on Sunday to 149 on Monday.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Gov. Andrew Cuomo's office provided an update Tuesday regarding the state's progress during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the latest data from the state, the Western New York region saw a slight increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations and its daily percent positive rate on Monday.

The total number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the Western New York region increased from 146 on Sunday to 149 on Monday. The current number of people hospitalized in Western New York equates to .01 percent of the region's population.

The state reports that 38 percent of hospital beds would be available in the region within seven days under a "surge plan."

Meanwhile, Western New York's percent positive rate fluctuated over the past three days. The region's percent positive rate was 1.99 percent on Saturday, which decreased to 1.95 percent on Sunday, and increased to 1.96 percent on Monday.

Below you can view the current rolling average of percent positive rates for each of the eight counties in our area:

Wyoming 4.1 percent

Erie 2.6 percent

Niagara 2.3 percent

Genesee 2.3 percent

Orleans 1.9 percent

Cattaraugus 1.8 percent

Chautauqua 1.7 percent

Allegany 0.8 percent

Statewide, 174,514 tests were reported to the state on Monday. Of those tests, 6,850 came back positive for a percent positive rate of 3.93 percent.

The state reports that 4,899 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 across New York on Monday. Of those hospitalized, 1,011 were in the ICU and 675 of which required intubation.

Seventy-five more New Yorkers died from the virus on Monday, bringing the total number of deaths to 39,169.

"COVID-19 is continuing to spread across the state, but progress on vaccinations and the numbers are turning the tables in our favor. The hard work, dedication and perseverance of New Yorkers is starting to pay off, and we need to double down on safe behaviors to get the state through to the light at the end of the tunnel," Governor Cuomo said.