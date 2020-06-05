BUFFALO, N.Y. — The coronavirus is impacting a lot of things, including local tourism.

Many summer events have already been canceled, and with that, hotel occupancy is down.

Patrick Kaler, President, and CEO of Visit Buffalo Niagara says hotels are usually running 80-90% occupancy at this time. Now, they will be down at least 25-100% from last year.

Kaler continued, "We have canceled 62 different events so far, and there will probably be more. We have been able to reschedule 42 events. Of those 42 events, that would be an economic impact of about $34 million that we've been able to reschedule or postpone that will come to Buffalo."

One of the biggest events Visit Buffalo Niagara was able to reschedule was the New York State Bar exam. That is now set for September.

Kaler also added their marketing has been reduced by $1.5 million for the year, as well as their staff. Seventeen staffers were laid off during the crisis.

Visit Buffalo Niagara also created a task force to figure out best practices when it comes to re-opening western new york tourist attractions.

The task force will meet Friday to discuss what options might be available to open restaurants, attractions, and venues in a tiered fashion.

The U.S. Travel Association issued the “Travel in the New Normal” industry guidance for the health and safety of all travelers, which Visit Buffalo Niagara also follows.

It's focused on six main areas:

Travel businesses should adapt operations, modify employee practices and/or redesign public spaces to help protect employees and customers. Travel businesses should consider implementing touchless solutions, where practical, to limit the opportunity for virus transmission while also enabling a positive travel experience. Travel businesses should adopt and implement enhanced sanitation procedures specifically designed to combat the transmission of COVID-19. Travel businesses should promote health screening measures for employees and isolate workers with possible COVID-19 symptoms and provide health resources to customers. Travel businesses should establish a set of procedures aligned with CDC guidance should an employee test positive for COVID-19. Travel businesses should follow best practices in food and beverage service to promote health of employees and customers.

