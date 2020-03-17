Key updates:

Ohio's governor said the state's health director will declare a health emergency and order the polls for Tuesday's Democratic presidential primary closed.

Wuhan, the Chinese city at the center of the outbreak, reported just one new case Tuesday. Officials there believe the worst of the crisis is over for China.

Report: The Kentucky Derby is being postponed from May to September.

Multiple businesses, beyond restaurants and bars, are shutting down temporarily to encourage social distancing

The Democratic presidential primary is consumed with uncertainty after leaders in Ohio called off Tuesday's election just hours before polls were set to open to combat the new coronavirus.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said late Monday that the state's health director will declare a health emergency and order the polls closed.

Not since New York City postponed its mayoral primary on the day of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks has an election been pushed off in such a high profile, far-reaching way.



Elections officials in Arizona, Illinois and Florida said they were moving forward with plans to vote.

China's epicenter reports just one new case

Wuhan, the city at the center of China's coronavirus outbreak, recorded just one new case on Tuesday as officials said they believed the country was over the worst of the crisis. Another 20 cases were recorded around the country, including nine in Beijing. All were reported among people who arrived from overseas.

Beijing has required all arrivals to undergo 14 days of quarantine but has not closed its borders. Other Chinese cities have adopted similar measures, even as authorities work to restart industries that are key to global supply chains.

Seattle to give $5 million in grocery vouchers

Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan announced the city will provide $5 million in grocery vouchers to families in need during the coronavirus pandemic.

Vouchers will be mailed out in two $400 installments to 6,250 qualifying households currently enrolled in city-supported child care programs and food assistance programs.

More businesses announce temporary closures

Nordstrom says it will temporarily close all of its stores for two weeks starting Tuesday as it tries to limit the spread of the new virus.

It is the latest retailer to announce temporary closures and joins such chains such as Nike, Everlane, Apple and Abercrombie & Fitch in closing its doors.

24 Hour Fitness announced it is temporarily closing all its gyms.

Effect on sports grows

The Kentucky Derby is being postponed to September 5, according to a report in the Courier-Journal of Louisville, citing unidentified sources close to the race. A formal announcement by the racetrack will be made Tuesday.

The NFL says it will proceed with its draft but without public events next month in Las Vegas. It will still be televised, but the format may be modified.

Major League Baseball has pushed back opening day until mid-May at the earliest.

NHL players have been told they can return home and self-isolate there until the end of March while hockey is on hold.

NASCAR suspended its season until May. The series plans to return to the track at Martinsville Speedway in Virginia on May 9.

Indianapolis Motor Speedway officials say they are holding off on postponing the Indianapolis 500.

WWE announced Monday that its signature pay-per-view event, WrestleMania, will be held without an audience at the company's training center in Florida on April 5. The event typically sells out stadiums with tens of thousands in attendance.

South Korea extends school closures; may shut down churches

South Korea has further postponed the beginning of the new school year by two weeks to protect students from the spread of the coronavirus.

A South Korean province surrounding Seoul has threatened to shut down nearly 140 churches that have failed to implement preventive measures amid a spread of the coronavirus in the country’s most populous metropolitan region.

Third Australian lawmaker tests positive

A third Australian government lawmaker has tested positive for the coronavirus ahead of the planned resumption of Parliament next week following a scheduled two-week break.

New South Wales state Sen. Andrew Bragg said Tuesday that he had suffered flu-like symptoms and tested positive for the virus after attending a friend’s wedding on March 6. Authorities say at least six wedding guests have contracted the virus.





