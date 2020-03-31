Key updates:

Japan has extended travel warnings to 49 countries including the United States.

A German tennis official says an announcement to cancel the Wimbledon tennis tournament is expected Wednesday.

The NCAA is giving an extra year of eligibility to spring athletes, but not winter athletes whose seasons were canceled.

There are 164,274 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States as of midnight ET Tuesday morning, according to Johns Hopkins University. 3,164 people have died and 5,847 have recovered.

Worldwide, 785,709 people are confirmed to have contracted COVID-19, with 37,810 deaths and 165,837 people recovered.

Japan extends travel warnings to 49 countries

Japan has extended its highest travel warnings to 49 countries, including the United States, Canada and Britain, as well as all of China and South Korea.

The country is urging Japanese citizens not to visit places where coronavirus infections are escalating, the foreign ministry said in a statement Tuesday. The ministry also said returnees and visitors from those nations will be tested for the virus at airports when they arrive and requested to self-quarantine at home or designated facilities for 14 days.

The number of confirmed cases among people arriving at Tokyo’s international airports has surged recently, officials said, citing them as the main sources of infections in Japan.

Japan now has about 2,700 confirmed cases of the new coronavirus, including 712 from a cruise ship, with 67 deaths.

Wimbledon canceled?

German Tennis Federation vice-president Dirk Hordorff says an announcement is coming Wednesday that Wimbledon will be canceled.

"There is no doubt about it. This is necessary in the current situation," Hordorff told Sky Sports Germany.

The tournament is scheduled to start June 29.

It would be the first cancellation for the tournament for a reason other than war. It was not held in 1915-1918 because of World War I and in 1940-1945 due to World War II.

The French Open announced two weeks ago it was moving its tournament from May to the end of September.

NCAA gives extra year of eligibility to spring athletes

The NCAA will permit Division I spring-sport athletes — such as baseball, softball and lacrosse players — who had their seasons shortened by the coronavirus pandemic to have an additional year of eligibility.

The NCAA Division I Council voted Monday to give spring-sport athletes regardless of their year in school a way to get back the season they lost, but it did not guarantee financial aid to the current crop of seniors if they return to play next year.

Winter sports, such as basketball and hockey, were not included in the decision because many athletes in those sports had completed all or most of their regular seasons, the council decided.