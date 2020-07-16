Coronavirus in New York: hospitalizations and patients newly admitted to hospitals decline

Yesterday, another 14 people statewide died from the virus. This includes one death in Erie County. Overall, 25,014 people have died statewide from COVID-19.

NEW YORK — New York State's latest data on the coronavirus pandemic, released Thursday, shows improvements for patients admitted to the hospital, presently hospitalized, and the number of people hospitalized requiring intubation.

Currently, there are 813 people hospitalized with COVID-19 across NYS, which is down by 18 people. Additionally, 71 people were newly admitted to the hospital, which is down by 23.

The number of people in the ICU has not changed, with 165 people still in intensive care units. However, of those people, the number of them requiring intubation has gone down by six, to 88 people.

The total number of people discharged from the hospital has increased by 85 people, to 71,867.

Wednesday, another 14 people statewide died from the virus. This includes one death in Erie County. Overall, 25,014 people have died statewide from COVID-19.

On Wednesday, 72,685 COVID-19 tests were conducted, with 769, or 1.06 percent, coming back positive. So far, 404,775 confirmed cases of coronavirus in New York State have been identified during the pandemic.