BUFFALO, N.Y. — At midnight, the U.S. borders with Canada and Mexico will close to all nonessential travel for the next month in an attempt to control the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

If you don't have the proper travel documentation, you won't be allowed through. Those who will be allowed are people traveling for medical purposes, education, and work.

Also allowed: emergency responders, government officials, and military personnel and their families.

President Donald Trump and Mexican Foreign Secretary Marcelo Ebrard say their governments have agreed to prohibit recreational and tourist travel.

It's similar to the restrictions put in place earlier this week along the U.S. and Canadian border. There would be no ban on people traveling for work or other essential activities and there would be no halt to commercial traffic.

The United States, Mexico and Canada have also worked out an agreement to immediately return people trying to cross the borders illegally.

