BUFFALO, N.Y. — Elspeth Phillips has had her wedding planned for a year.

She planned to get married on May 2 at St. Mary of the Assumption Church in Lancaster, N.Y. It's the same place her grandparents got married decades ago. Phillips eecently decided to change her plans.

As more cases of coronavirus were reported in the United States, circumstances surrounding her nuptials began to change. She told 2 On Your Side's Karys Belger she's still holding out hope but she's also begun looking at other possibilities.

"We have some great vendors and of course the city of Buffalo is just wonderful so we know that we'll be able to reschedule if need be," she said.

Elspeth Phillips and her fiance are both active members of the United States Navy. They've currently been instructed that they are not to leave the area where they're based in case they are needed.

These concerns are in addition to the health and safety concerns Phillips has for her family members.

Phillips told 2 On Your Side that as much as she wants to keep things the same she knows that her duty and the well-being of her loved ones are a bigger priority.

"At the end of the day, it's all about just keeping everybody safe and making sure that we can all enjoy the day."

Phillips has been leaning on her wedding planner and sister, Katharine, to help her navigate this the possibility of rescheduling her wedding. Katharine Phillips said she's already been in contact with her May brides and she's already begun looking at what to tell her June brides.

"It's really challenging when these couples have waited such a long time to have this event," she told 2 On Your Side's Karys Belger over via video conference.

Phillips says this is normally the time of year when she would be doing final walk-throughs and double-checking orders with vendors. She's instead coaching her brides through their options for either rescheduling or cancelling their plans.

If you find your self in this situation, Katharine says looking at your contract is essential. She explained that some vendors have an "act of God" clause or something like it in their contracts in case a disaster prevents them from fulfilling their obligation.

"It is important to make sure that you still communicate with them let them know like here, setting up a timeline of like OK here's when I'm gonna make a final decision of when I'm moving forward and also not assuming that the vendors aren't going to charge additional fees."

Phillips also advises you to stay in contact with your guests as much as possible to make sure they are able to make your new date is you're able to get one.

