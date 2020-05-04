ALBANY, N.Y. — Governor Andrew Cuomo says the number of positive cases of COVID-19 in New York State continue to increase but so is the discharge rate in New York hospitals.

As of Sunday morning, 74 percent of those hospitalized have been released, according to the governor. So far, 12,187 patients have been discharged.

Currently, 122,031 people have tested positive for coronavirus in the state, which is an increase of 8,327 positive cases. Of those cases, 16,479 people are currently hospitalized, and 4,376 patients are in ICU.

Cuomo says the number of coronavirus related deaths is still increasing; however, over the past few days, the number of deaths has been going down for the first time.

Cuomo says the significance of this information is too early to tell, but the governor added that based on current data, New York State might be near the apex or a plateau in coronavirus cases. The governor says they will learn more about this over the next few days.

At this time 4,159 people have died from COVID-19 in the state.

The governor says the coronavirus will overwhelm any community, but New Yorkers will continue to help one another.

