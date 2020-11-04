ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. — As of Saturday afternoon Erie County has a total of 1,558 confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to the county's coronavirus map.

At this time there are currently 1,019 active cases, and 430 people have recovered from the coronavirus.

Erie County officials announced Friday that five more people have died from COVID-19, bringing the total to 57 deaths in the county.

As of Friday's report, 227 individuals are hospitalized, and of those people, 121 are in the ICU. 106 of those 121 people have an airway assist.

About half of all patients hospitalized end up in the intensive care unit, and about 95% of patients in the ICU require airway assist.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz and County Health Commissioner Dr.Gale Burstein head a press conference Thursday afternoon. Burstein went over changes that the county made to testing on Friday, including that people who fall into certain categories no longer need a doctor's request for testing.

Burstein says there is no way that you can get tested through anyone except a licensed laboratory. She also said there are no FDA approved treatments for COVID-19. Burstein reminded the public that use of prescription medicine, including chloroquine and hydrochloroquine, outside of a physician's close supervision or a clinical trial is not recommended.

"One pill can kill," Burstein said about chloroquine's danger to children.

Burstein also said during the question and answer period of the presser that they do hope to expand testing to all essential workers "in the very near future."

Poloncarz also went over the high wind warning issued for Monday, where high wind gusts are expected, and there are lakeshore flood watches. Poloncarz said to charge your devices and watch for downed power lines.

The county also provided the following resources:

For the elderly:

Senior Services: (716) 858-8526

Meals on Wheels can provide home delivered meals

Volunteers are needed:

Community efforts for transportation, delivery of needed items, and social connections - call (716) 858-8526

Hearts and Hands - (716) 406-8311

FeedMore WNY - (716) 822-2002

