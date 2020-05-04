GENESEE COUNTY, N.Y. — Anyone who's been cooped up for weeks with kids will tell you, anything that provides a little entertainment is really welcome these days.

Truck drivers in Genesee County said: we got you.

Scofield Transfer and Recycling in Stafford put together this "corona convoy," which was a big line of trucks and tractor trailers, more than two miles long, that made its way through the county on Sunday.

They put it together to hopefully brighten up some days. It was also a celebration of truckers and everyone who's working hard through the crisis.

"Today, it isn't about athletes, politicians, movie stars, white collar people," Bruce Scofield said. "It's all about the people that are gonna get us through these problems. They built our country, and they're gonna get us through this. And that's what we need for blue collar people, to celebrate them and thank them for what they do every day."

The drivers involved made donations to support the work the folks at Batavia's Crossroads House are doing to comfort the terminally ill.

