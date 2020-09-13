Conway the Machine recognized for helping front-line workers

The Queen City hip-hop artist was in the community delivering food during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A hip-hop artist from the Queen City was recognized for helping others in the community on Saturday.

Conway the Machine received a special proclamation from Legislator April Baskin. He was honored for his charitable services and donations to front-line workers.

Conway the Machine was in the community delivering food during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I'm absolutely honored," he said. "The things that I do in the community I never really set out to do it for recognition, so to be recognized is an absolute honor for me."