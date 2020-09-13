Conway the Machine recognized for helping front-line workers

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A hip-hop artist from the Queen City was recognized for helping others in the community on Saturday.
Conway the Machine received a special proclamation from Legislator April Baskin. He was honored for his charitable services and donations to front-line workers.
Conway the Machine was in the community delivering food during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"I'm absolutely honored," he said. "The things that I do in the community I never really set out to do it for recognition, so to be recognized is an absolute honor for me."
Added Baskin: "He's shown that not only can you reach high levels of success in the music industry, or in any industry, but you still can come back home and thrive and give back to the community."