HAMBURG, N.Y. — Nearly two years ago, Hamburg native Conor Long was killed while hiking at Zoar Valley.

"You could talk to him for five seconds and you felt like you knew him for five years," said Long's best friend. Tyler Ahearn.

Those who knew the 20-year-old are making sure his legacy lives on. Ahearn is the vice president of the Conor J. Long Foundation, which was created to give back to the community.

"He always demonstrated great leadership, kindness, wanted to make sure the community was always united like one big family," Ahearn said.

Since its inception, the foundation has molded to adapt to community needs.

This week they started Meals for Healthcare Heroes. Volunteers are collecting donations to purchase food from local restaurants in need of business to serve meals to nurses and doctors.

"Yesterday we provided two meals at Mercy Hospital in South Buffalo. First one was a breakfast, which was provided by Undergrounds Coffee in Buffalo," Ahearn said.

They also provided salads from Rachel's Mediterranean for the COVID-19 and intensive care units.

Since the launch of the program, the foundation has raised more than $2,500 for meals for front line workers.

Ahearn told 2 On Your Side that everything they do is with Conor in mind.

"That's why we really wanted to do this program and everything because we felt like he was right there with us," he said.

Volunteers are not able to deliver the food themselves, but Ahearn said the hospitals have been sending them photos as a way to show their appreciation.

"Hopefully it's just that little bit of difference that makes a nurse or doctor think, wow, they really appreciate it. And we really do from the bottom of our hearts we can't thank them enough," he said.

The foundation is also working with Hamburg Central School District to have kids write letters to people at Elderwood Nursing home.They are also donating much needed masks to hospitals.

You can donate to support Meals for Medical Heroes here.

RELATED: Eichel to donate face shields to area hospitals

RELATED: WNY distillery to make hand sanitizer for non-profits, healthcare workers

RELATED: Albright-Knox, Girl Scouts donate supplies to ECMC