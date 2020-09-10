Connecticut governor gifts Cuomo a 'WEARAMASK' license plate

Cuomo shared the picture on Twitter saying, 'Why didn’t I think of this?!'

ALBANY, N.Y. — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo showed off his new gift he received from the Governor of Connecticut.

Gov. Ned Lamont sent Governor Cuomo a personalized Connecticut state license plate that reads "WEARAMASK."

Cuomo shared the picture on Twitter saying, "Why didn’t I think of this?!"

Governor Cuomo has repeatedly urged all New Yorkers to wear a mask when you are in public and cannot properly socially distance yourself from others.

Cuomo even tapped actor Paul Rudd when he launched the "Mask Up, America" campaign which was aimed at younger Americans to inform them of the importance of wearing masks during the COVID-19 pandemic to protect themselves and others.

Cuomo taps actor Paul Rudd for mask PSA aimed at millennials In the PSA, Rudd, 51, is pretending to be a 26-year-old dressed in a stereotypical millennial outfit. BUFFALO, N.Y. - New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has received the help from a popular actor in a new campaign aimed at getting more millennials to wear a mask.

Human coronaviruses are usually spread through...

• The air by coughing or sneezing

• Close personal contact, such as touching or shaking hands

• Touching an object or surface with the virus on it, then touching your mouth, nose or eyes before washing your hands.

Help stop the spread of coronavirus

• Stay home when you are sick.

• Eat and sleep separately from your family members

• Use different utensils and dishes

• Cover your cough or sneeze with your arm, hot your hand.

• If you use a tissue, throw it in the trash.

Lower your risk

• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

• Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.