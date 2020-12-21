Congress reaches deal in second stimulus bill, expecting vote Monday night

This is the second largest relief package in the country's history. The first was the first stimulus package.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Congress is expected to pass a second stimulus package late Monday night.

Individuals who make up to $75,000 will receive a $600 payment.

Couples making less than $150,000 will receive a $1,200 check.

They will also get an additional $600 per child.

So when will you see that hit your account?

Here's what a political analyst told 2 On Your Side.

"The good news is that finally Congress is moving quickly," said Jack O'Donnell, president of O'Donnell and Associates. "Part of that is a deadline to fund the government but this bill should be passed tonight and then I would hope people should start seeing money in early January."

The bill also adds $300 to unemployment benefits and it extends them up to 24 weeks for those who have maxed out their regular state benefits.

Though Congress lowered payments for individuals from $1,200 to $600 in the second stimulus bill, benefits for small businesses have increased under the Paycheck Protection Program.

"For instance, restaurants who earlier were able to apply for 2.5 percent of their monthly employee payrolls and now they're eligible for 3.5," O'Donnell said.

Some restaurant owners who were forced to close their doors say they're disappointed in how long it took to get this second relief package.

"It's something, it's a start," said Stephen Brown, owner of Brownie's Sports Bar and Tavern. "It should have been started, let's face it, a long time ago. For us, two months ago would've been great. I think we would've been able to keep the doors open and still operate but we just couldn't do it."

The Paycheck Protection Program is providing a second round of forgivable loans that can go to restaurants, non-profits, entertainment venues including independent movie theatres.. the list goes on.

In addition, $10,000 grants will be available for small businesses in low-income communities.

The bill also extends the refundable Employee Retention Tax Credit through July.

Overall, it's a $900 billion relief package with about $54 billion going to New York State.

Some of it will be used for schools across the state, public transportation and distributing the vaccine.

"There's all different kinds of dollars," said Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer. "Is it enough? No. The thing I most regret is that (Mitch) McConnell blocked state and local aid. We have found some other ways to get the states and localities some money through education, transportation and the vaccine."