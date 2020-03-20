BUFFALO, N.Y. — Erie County officials said there are now 36 confirmed cases of coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, during a Friday afternoon news conference.

County Executive Mark Poloncarz and Health Commissioner Dr. Gale Burstein said there are 220 negative test results from the Public Health Lab. There are 299 tests that are pending.

Earlier in the day, Gov. Andrew Cuomo had announced two new cases in Erie County, bringing the total at 31 at the time.

Erie County said those two individuals live in Tonawanda and the Village of Angola/Town of Evans.

This is an updated list of all known exposure locations as of Thursday night.

Public exposure locations:

March 4, United Airlines Flight from Washington DC #UA6028 and Washington D.C. to Buffalo #UA481

March 7, Shamrock Run, South Buffalo

March 9, Amtrak Train 49, NYC to Buffalo

March 9, Frontier Airlines Flight F9N2500, Tampa to Buffalo.

March 9, all day, Hamburg High School

March 10, WestJet Airline Flight 4 from London to Toronto

March 10 United Flight 4233 From Chicago to Buffalo

March 10, Galleria Mall in Cheektowaga

March 10, 10-11:30 a.m.Barnes and Noble, Niagara Falls Boulevard in Amherst

March 10, 7-8 p.m. Harlem Road Community Center.

March 11, Wellnow Urgent Care on Transit Road in East Amherst

March 11, 3-7 p.m. Larkin Center at 701 Seneca Street.

March 11, Middday, Robert H. Jackson US Courthouse in Buffalo

March 11, 12 p.m. to 1 p.m., Catalyst Fitness at 1402 French Road Cheektowaga

March 11, 6:15 p.m. to 10 p.m., North Collins Volunteer Fire Department in North Collins

March 11, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Williamsville Library

March 11,12-12:30 p.m. Wegmans on Alberta Drive in Amherst

March 11, 7-8 p.m. Lexington Market and 7-11, Elmwood Village.

March 12, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Hotel Henry Wellness Event in Buffalo

March 12, 6:30 p.m. Aldi on Transit Road in Depew

March 12, 7:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., Walmart Southwestern Blvd in Hamburg

March 12, 8 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., Lowes on Southwestern Blvd in Hamburg

March 13, 9 a.m. to 9:30 a.m., Aldi on Sheridan Drive in Tonawanda

March 13 1 p.m. Walmart on NIagara Falls Boulevard in North Tonawanda

March 13, Southwest flight 2442 Ft. Lauderdale to Buffalo

March 13, Rite Aid on North Buffalo Road in Orchard Park

March 14, 3-3:30 p.m., Wegmans in Blasdell

March 14, 7:30 p.m. Bed Bath and Beyond at McKinley Mall

March 14, 8:15 p.m. Buy Buy Baby in Williamsville

March 14, no time listed, Premier Liquor, 3900 Maple, Amherst

March 14, 2:45 p.m. to 3:15 p.m., Tops Markets at 5274 Main Street in Amherst

March 15, 11:30 a.m. Orange Theory Fitness at McKinley Mall

March 15, Middday, CVS on Main Street in East Aurora

March 15, 1 p.m. Walmart on Niagara Falls Boulevard in North Tonawanda

March 16, 12:40 p.m. to 1 p.m., Tops Markets, 2351 Maple Road, Amherst

March 16, 3 p.m., Target on Niagara Falls Boulevard in Amherst

If you have been to any of these locations, you are advised to monitor your health for symptoms, you do not need to call the Erie County Department of Health.

As of March 18, there were 29 people in isolation, and 223 contacts in quarantine in Erie County.

The county is currently experiencing a shortage of testing supplies for COVID-19, specifically the nasal swabs needed to collect samples and the chemicals reagents used for testing.

The Erie County Department of Health is prioritizing monitoring for family and close contacts of positive cases, the elderly, people with chronic conditions, health care providers and people in medical facilities.

