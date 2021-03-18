Concert, sports venues will be able to reopen April 1; sports travel will be allowed March 29

For those attending events at these large venues, proof of a negative test or full vaccination will be required.

Opening Day will take on new meaning this year as it's not only the start of baseball but a "reopening" day for venues across the state.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo held a press conference Thursday where he announced more sectors of the economy and activities will reopen.

He announced changes to recreational activities, including travel within the state for sports will be allowed to resume on March 29.

Additionally, good news came for sports and concert venues. Starting April 1, 2,500 plus capacity large outdoor venues can begin hosting large concerts and shows at 20 percent capacity.

A slide in the governor's presentation said the capacity will increase as COVID rates improve.

Also beginning April 1, sports venues with 1,500 plus indoor capacity and 2,500 plus outdoor capacity can reopen. Large indoor venues can have 10 percent capacity and outdoor venues are at the 20 percent capacity.

For those attending events at these large venues, proof of a negative test or full vaccination will be required. The state says this requirement will be reevaluated in mid-May.

"I think you're going to see the capacity increase and the testing requirements decrease as we get more evidence, but we want to start safe and smart," Cuomo said.

Cuomo cited the Buffalo Bills playoff games as an example of successful use of the model the state is using for reopening.

"We opened up the Buffalo Bills stadium. We did testing, it worked extraordinarily well. We started with 10 percent [capacity]. It was a great demonstration. We're now going to move forward," Cuomo said,

Cuomo said that the COVID-19 positivity rate has continued to decline and vaccines have increased. He said the state is now looking towards the future.

This comes a day after the governor himself got vaccinated for COVID-19 with the single-dose Janssen/Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

"I took J&J purposefully because I want New Yorkers to know, first of all it's safe, right, second of all, take any vaccine you can get. 'Should I get Pfizer, should I get Moderna, should I get this one?' Take any vaccine you can get. Because they all work," Cuomo said.

He also mentioned that more vaccine is on the way, and that New Yorkers should be prepared for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to become more available. The governor explained that Johnson & Johnson is easier to administer because it is only one dose and doesn't need "super cold storage" and is easier to handle.

"We're going to have more Johnson & Johnson coming because that's going to be the highest production level, and they're the easiest to administer. It is night and day between doing one dose, and doing two doses and having to schedule a person to come back and coordinate," Cuomo said.

"So I took J&J. It works. And it's simpler."

An individual is considered fully vaccinated two weeks after their second dose of Pfizer or Moderna, or two weeks after their single dose of Johnson & Johnson.

With Cuomo being vaccinated on March 17, that means he will be considered fully vaccinated on March 31, the day before Opening Day for baseball.